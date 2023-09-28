Coty Inc. Announces Pricing Of Global Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced the pricing of global offering of 33 million shares of outstanding Class A common stock, at a price of $10.80 or 10.28 euros. Coty also announced the admission to listing and trading of Class A Common Stock on the professional segment of the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Shares on Euronext Paris are expected to start trading on Thursday.

The company plans to use the net proceeds primarily to retire principal amount of outstanding debt. Other uses include general corporate purposes, the company noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.