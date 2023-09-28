News & Insights

Markets
COTY

Coty Inc. Announces Pricing Of Global Offering - Quick Facts

September 28, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced the pricing of global offering of 33 million shares of outstanding Class A common stock, at a price of $10.80 or 10.28 euros. Coty also announced the admission to listing and trading of Class A Common Stock on the professional segment of the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Shares on Euronext Paris are expected to start trading on Thursday.

The company plans to use the net proceeds primarily to retire principal amount of outstanding debt. Other uses include general corporate purposes, the company noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.