Coty Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):

Earnings: $79.6 million in Q1 vs. -$1.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $128.1 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $1.671 billion in Q1 vs. $1.641 billion in the same period last year.

