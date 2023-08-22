Coty Guides FY24 Adj. EPS A Tad Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Coty Inc. (COTY) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, a tad below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.44 to $0.47 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company also expects core business to grow at the top of Coty's medium term target range of 6 to 8 percent like for like (LFL).

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.