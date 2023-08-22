News & Insights

Coty Guides FY24 Adj. EPS A Tad Below Estimates - Update

August 22, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Coty Inc. (COTY) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, a tad below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.44 to $0.47 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company also expects core business to grow at the top of Coty's medium term target range of 6 to 8 percent like for like (LFL).

