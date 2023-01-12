Markets
Coty Extends License Agreement With Luxury Brand Jil Sander

January 12, 2023 — 06:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty products firm, on Thursday announced the renewal of their license agreement with high-end luxury brand Jil Sander S.p.A. The companies decided mutually to proceed with a long running partnership.

Coty noted that the brand new 10-year strategic project will see Jil Sander brand stepping into global ultra-premium fragrances' segment for the first time ever.

Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said, "Our shared ambition of accelerating the brand's momentum will guide the latest chapter of our partnership, as we pursue further growth of the fragrance line. Our future strategy will focus on aligning Jil Sander fragrances with the brand's fashion division, which appeals to the global ultra-premium market."

