News & Insights

Markets
COTY

Coty, Etro Ink New License Deal To Boost Signature Fragrance Lines And Home Scent Collections

February 20, 2024 — 12:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a cosmetic company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a new deal with luxury Italian fashion house, Etro, to produce and distribute its signature fragrance lines and home scent collections beyond 2040.

The deal will support a further momentum in Coty's portfolio growth.

The two firms will work together to explore new categories and innovations to grow the brand's beauty portfolio.

Coty will assume the development, production, and distribution of all Etro perfumes and fragrances.

Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said: "This agreement further underscores Coty's focus on fashion driven licenses with significant multi category potential which resonate with consumers in our key markets."

The deal will boost Etro's position across established markets and categories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.