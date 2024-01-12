Coty (COTY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Coty (COTY) ending at $12.24, denoting a -0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

The beauty products company's stock has dropped by 3.09% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.64%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.67 billion, reflecting a 9.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $6.09 billion, which would represent changes of -26.42% and +9.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.23.

It's also important to note that COTY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

