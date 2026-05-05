Coty (COTY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Coty (COTY) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1478.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenues- Americas : $510.4 million compared to the $526.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $510.4 million compared to the $526.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific : $173.6 million compared to the $177.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $173.6 million compared to the $177.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Geographic Revenues- EMEA : $597.6 million versus $606.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

: $597.6 million versus $606.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Net Revenues- Prestige : $830.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $836.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $830.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $836.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty : $450.7 million versus $435.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $450.7 million versus $435.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Adjusted Operating Income- Prestige : $123.7 million versus $105.9 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $123.7 million versus $105.9 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Consumer Beauty: $-51.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-48.25 million.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Coty here>>>

Shares of Coty have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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