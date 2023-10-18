Coty (COTY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Coty (COTY) ended the recent trading session at $9.77, demonstrating a -1.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The the stock of beauty products company has fallen by 13.25% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coty in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.57 billion, up 13.21% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $6.04 billion, indicating changes of -13.21% and +8.71%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.55% increase. Coty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.17 of its industry.

Meanwhile, COTY's PEG ratio is currently 8.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

