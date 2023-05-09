Coty (COTY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Coty (COTY) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion, representing a surprise of +5.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +533.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic revenues- Americas : $543.80 million versus $521.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $543.80 million versus $521.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenues - Asia Pacific : $157.50 million versus $169.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $157.50 million versus $169.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- EMEA : $587.60 million versus $505.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $587.60 million versus $505.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Prestige : $799.70 million versus $739.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $799.70 million versus $739.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Revenues- Consumer Beauty : $489.20 million versus $465.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

: $489.20 million versus $465.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige : $140.70 million compared to the $116 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $140.70 million compared to the $116 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gaap-Operating Income- Prestige: $102.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.37 million.

Shares of Coty have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

