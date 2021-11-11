Coty (COTY) On Track to Simplify Capital Structure With KKR Move

Coty Inc. COTY is committed toward undertaking initiatives to simplify the balance sheet and reduce the cost of capital to enhance shareholder’s value. Moving on these lines, the company announced the sale of KKR & Co. Inc.’s KKR 2.4% remaining ownership stake in Coty. The ownership stake was converted into nearly 20 million common shares. Post the completion of the transaction, Coty’s convertible preferred share balance amounts to nearly $146 million, which is held by the company’s chairman of the Board, Peter Harf.



The latest announcement comes after three previous transactions in the last three months, resulting in KKR’s complete exit from Coty. The transaction will result in further simplification of Coty’s capital structure while generating incremental yearly dividend cash savings of almost $11 million. Adding the annual cash savings from the past three sales by KKR, the savings go up to $77 million. Management expects the sale to be slightly accretive to Coty’s fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS). That said, its fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS projection in the range of 19 cents to 23 cents remains unchanged.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Else is Backing Coty’s Growth?

Coty has made several strategic partnerships to enhance its brand portfolio. On Sep 27, 2021, the company entered into a multi-channel agreement with Perfect Corp. — a well-known beauty tech solutions provider. The partnership will help Coty’s customers to shop in the most convenient and personalized manner both online and offline. On Mar 3, 2021, Coty signed a letter of intent to partner with LanzaTech — a pioneer in producing next-generation green and sustainable ingredients. This partnership is aimed at introducing sustainable ethanol produced from captured-carbon emissions into Coty’s fragrance offerings.



Coty relaunched Kylie Cosmetics formulated using clean and vegan ingredients with a revamped packaging. The Kylie Cosmetics line along with the new-integrated website was rolled out on Jul 15, 2021. Management, in its first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call, highlighted that it is encouraged with the performance of Kylie cosmetics across channels and geographies since its relaunch.



Coming back to Coty, management is focused on its long-term strategy (unveiled on April 23), which was highlighted by six priorities toward sustainable growth. These include stabilizing the Consumer Beauty make-up brands and mass fragrances; accelerating luxury fragrances and setting up Coty as a core player in prestige make-up and establishing a skincare portfolio among others.



