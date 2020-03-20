Coty (COTY) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.5%

Coty Inc. COTY was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 65% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Coty currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Coty Inc. Price

Coty Inc. price | Coty Inc. Quote



A better-ranked stock in the Cosmetics industry is e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



