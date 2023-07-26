Coty (COTY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coty (COTY) closed at $12.41, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products company had gained 0.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 13.48% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% higher. Coty currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coty has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.78, which means Coty is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that COTY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

