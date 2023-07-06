Coty CEO says Gucci licence not under discussion for next five years

Adds background

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Coty COTY.N said on Thursday there will be no discussion of a Gucci licence deal in the next five years.

"There will be no discussion on the renewal of any of our licences before at least 5 years,” Coty CEO Sue Naby told journalists in response to a question about whether Kering PRTP.PA could take back a licence for beauty products for its fashion label Gucci.

Kering last week announced a deal to buy high end fragrance label Creed, marking its first major step in building an in-house cosmetics business.

Coty, which is exploring a secondary listing in Paris, is holding an investor day in the French capital Thursday.

