Coty CEO says Gucci licence deal not under discussion for next five years

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Coty COTY.N said on Thursday there will be no discussion of a Gucci licence deal in the next five years.

"There will be no discussion on the renewal of any of our licences before at least 5 years,” Coty CEO Sue Naby told journalists in response to a question about whether Kering PRTP.PA could take back a licence for beauty products for its fashion label Gucci.

