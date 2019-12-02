Coty Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COTY

In trading on Monday, shares of Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.31, changing hands as low as $11.30 per share. Coty, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COTY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.91 per share, with $14.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.34.

