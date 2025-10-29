Coty (BIT:1COTY) Price Target Decreased by 12.43% to 4.43

The average one-year price target for Coty (BIT:1COTY) has been revised to €4.43 / share. This is a decrease of 12.43% from the prior estimate of €5.06 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €3.02 to a high of €8.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.66% from the latest reported closing price of €3.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COTY is 0.06%, an increase of 31.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 406,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 34,460K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,193K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COTY by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 23,113K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 20,504K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,763K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COTY by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 16,413K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,347K shares , representing a decrease of 36.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COTY by 89.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,934K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COTY by 19.55% over the last quarter.

