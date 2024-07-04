COTY Benefits From Focus on Growth Pillars Amid Cost Woes

Coty Inc. COTY continues to benefit from robust growth in the global beauty market, driven by a strong brand presence and consumer demand for fragrances, cosmetics and skincare. With a focus on six growth pillars, the company demonstrates a proactive approach to sustainable growth. Also, the company’s commitment to strategic partnerships enhances its competitive position across the beauty market.



However, COTY encounters difficulties in managing a costly operating environment. Let’s delve deeper.

Focus on Core Priorities

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from its focus on six strategic pillars, which include stabilizing Consumer Beauty make-up brands and mass fragrances; accelerating luxury fragrances and setting up Coty as a core player in prestige make-up; establishing a skincare portfolio in prestige and mass channels; strengthening e-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) capabilities; growing presence in China via Prestige and certain Consumer Beauty brands; and setting Coty as an industry leader in sustainability.



In this regard, Coty is reaping benefits from the booming global prestige fragrance market. In third-quarter fiscal 2024, the company’s prestige fragrance net revenues increased 12% Like-for-like (LFL), supported by several growth engines and strength in existing icons along with contributions from new launches. Coty's e-commerce channel saw a net revenue growth of nearly 20% in the quarter, following a rise of more than 20% in the first half of fiscal 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Partnerships

COTY made several strategic partnerships to enhance its brand portfolio. On May 7, 2024, the company unveiled that it had signed a long-term license agreement with Lena Gercke to develop, produce and distribute LeGer’s debut fragrance. On Feb 20, 2024, the company entered into a new license agreement with Etro to manufacture and distribute its signature fragrance lines and home scent collections beyond 2040. Earlier, management highlighted that it signed a license with Marni, an Italian luxury brand, which complements the prestige portfolio.

High Costs: A Hurdle

Coty is operating amid a challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. In third-quarter fiscal 2024, the company’s cost of sales came in at $487.8 million, up from $478.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s SG&A expenses came in at $770.6 million, up from $720.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. COTY’s advertising and consumer promotions (A&CP) spending reflected nearly 28% of sales, increasing nearly 1 percentage point. We note that it is continuing to support core icons and invest in new launches. For fiscal 2024, management expects A&CP spending to be in the high 20 percentage level of sales.



A rise in costs and expenses, if not controlled, might continue to dent the company’s margin and profitability in the upcoming quarters. The company’s shares have dropped 11.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 17.5% decline.

Wrapping Up

While COTY faces challenges from a high-cost operating environment, its strategic focus on six growth pillars and strong partnerships position it well in the global beauty market. Navigating through economic uncertainties will require prudent cost management strategies to safeguard profitability.

Key Staple Picks

Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 102.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 22.6% and 62.7%, respectively, from year-ago reported numbers.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, a pet food company, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 118.2%, on average. FRPT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 24.8% and 177.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported level.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ, which manufactures a diverse range of salty snacks, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 26.3% from year-ago reported numbers.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.