Coty appoints Chairman Peter Harf as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Cosmetics maker Coty Inc said on Monday it has appointed Chairman Peter Harf as the chief executive officer of the company, its fourth in as many years, as it tries to turn around its business.

Coty also confirmed its deal with KKR for its professional and retail hair business, including the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands, valuing the businesses at $4.3 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis.

