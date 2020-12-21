Markets
Coty Appoints Anna Adeola Makanju, Mariasun Aramburuzabala Larregui To Board

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) said that it has appointed Anna Adeola Makanju and Mariasun Aramburuzabala Larregui to its board.

Coty said its board has become majority female (seven of the 13 Directors), while Coty's Executive Committee, led by CEO Sue Nabi, is already female-majority (three out of five members).

Coty also announced that Paul Michaels stepped down as a Director on December 18th. Michaels joined the Board of Directors in June 2015. Prior to joining Coty, he served as the President of Mars Inc, parent company of William Wrigley Jr. Co., from January 2004 to January 2015.

