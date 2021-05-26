Coty Appoints Andrew Stanleick As CEO Of Kylie Jenner Beauty Brands

(RTTNews) - Beauty and fragrances company Coty Inc. (COTY) announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Stanleick to Chief Executive Officer for the beauty business created by Kylie Jenner.

Stanleick will also manage Kim Kardashian West's business for Coty with a focus for both brands on driving global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. Both businesses are part of Coty's prestige brands.

The company noted that Stanleick, who is based in New York City, will assume his new global responsibilities in addition to his current role as Coty EVP Americas.

Kris Jenner, who held the role of interim CEO, will remain closely involved in the strategic partnerships between Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and Coty as a Board member.

Stanleick said, "We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure these businesses are able to continue to deliver outstanding products that are new, innovative and sustainable. For Kylie's beauty business, this includes a refreshed cosmetics product assortment, an omnichannel approach, and a best-in-class DTC website and platform which will finally allow consumers to seamlessly shop the full assortment of her cosmetics and skincare products."

Stanleick joined Coty in September 2017, following nearly five years at the US luxury brand COACH, where he served as President & CEO for COACH Europe. Prior to COACH, Stanleick worked at L'Oral from 2000-2013 across a range of leadership roles in Europe, Russia and Asia.

