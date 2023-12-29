Cotton’s Midday is Mostly Higher

Front month cotton futures are 12 to 47 points in the black for Friday. A weaker dollar early in the day helped commodities in general, but the DX came back late. March cotton was a 221 point premium to Dec ’24 at the close, compared to 226 at the start of the month, and 8.16 cents at the Sep high.

Weekly FAS data had 369,857 RBs of cotton sold during the week that ended 12/29.

The Seam reported 13,493 bales of cotton was sold online on 12/27 with an average gross price of 74.09 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index for 12/27 was a penny stronger at 90.40 cents/lb. The AWP was 36 points higher for the week at 64.16 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.18, up 23 points, May 24 Cotton closed at 82.27, up 37 points, Jul 24 Cotton closed at 82.89, up 47 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.