CottonCotton Holding Midday Gains Following Export Sales Report

Cotton futures are posting Thursday gains of 15 to 18 points at midday. The outside markets are trading mixed. The US dollar index is up 284 points, with crude oil futures back up 77 cents/barrel.

Export Sales data showed 2024/25 upland cotton bookings totaling 318,516 RB in the week of 11/14, a MY high. Vietnam was the buyer of 141,600 RB, with Pakistan buying 55,300 RB. Another 16,016 RB was sold for 2025/26. Shipments were 148,215 RB, which was the third largest this MY. The largest destination was Vietnam as 26,100 RB was headed their way, with 25,700 RB to Pakistan.

The Seam reported 5,442 bales of online sales on November 20 at an average price of 64.93 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Wednesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/02 at 79.70 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 24 points last week to 58.20 cents/lb. It will be updated later this afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 70.46, up 18 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 71.68, up 17 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 72.8, up 15 points

