Cotton Working Firm Ahead of FOMC Announcement

Midday cotton futures are working a point to 15 points in the red. The March contract has stayed within a penny range from -27 to +66 points. The FOMC will release their interest rates decision this afternoon, with no change in short term rates expected. Hints or inferences about potential 2024 changes will be the focus of the traders.

The Cotlook A index for 12/12 was 92.10 cents/lb, a 50 point increase. The Seam confirmed 4,039 bales were sold online on 12/08 for an average gross price of 75.86 cents. The AWP for the week was lowered by 55 points last Thursday, to 63.63 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow after the close. ICE certified stocks were 6,126 bales for 12/11.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 81.22, up 17 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.91, up 11 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.27, up 7 points

