Cotton Weakness at Tuesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with Tuesday losses of 23 to 38 points at midday. The outside markets are mixed with the crude oil a pressure factor, down $3.34/barrel and the US dollar index 47 points lower.

The Seam reported 862 bales of online sales on October 11 at an average price of 66.73 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were down 91 points on Monday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on October 11 at 84.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 40 points last week to 60.41 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 72.85, down 34 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 74.27, down 37 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 75.18, down 38 points

