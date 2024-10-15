Cotton Weakness Creeping into Tuesday

Cotton prices are trading on Tuesday morning with losses of 5 to 11 points. Futures closed out the Monday trade with contracts down 101 to 114 points. The outside markets were pressure factors, with the crude oil down $3.70/barrel and the US dollar index 303 points higher.

The Seam reported 635 bales of online sales on October 11 at an average price of 69.38 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on October 11 at 84.50 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 40 points last week to 60.41 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 73.19, down 114 points, currently down 9 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 74.64, down 107 points, currently down 11 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 75.56, down 101 points, currently down 10 points

