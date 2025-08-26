Cotton Weakness Continuing on Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is down 29 to 33 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were back down 44 to 63 points across the nearby contracts on Monday. The outside markets provided mixed factors, as the US dollar index was back up $0.746 on the day to $98.345, with crude oil futures $1.10 higher.

NASS reported the US cotton crop at 71% setting bolls, 6 points behind normal, with 20% of the crop with bolls opening, down 2 percentage points from average. Condition ratings slipped 1% to 54% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index unchanged at 349.

The Seam reported a total of 192 bales sold on Friday at an average price of 69.62 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 22. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/22, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points on Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.99, down 44 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.38, down 63 points, currently down 29 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.18, down 56 points, currently down 31 points

