Cotton Weakness Continues into Wednesday

Overnight action has cotton trading another 40 to 70 points lower into the midweek session. Yesterday’s triple digit losses left cotton futures below their June lows. The front month futures were down by 92 to 155 points on Tuesday. Crude Oil futures are also approaching their June lows, down by $19/bbl since The Sep high. Sinking energy prices threatened cheaper synthetic fiber offerings and the stock market rally siphoned some spec money out of commodities. The Dec ’24 contract is now at an 82 point premium to spot Dec.

Monthly Census data showed cotton exports were 654k bales in September. That was a 37% drop from the month prior, and down 10.1% from Sep ’22.

The Cotlook A Index stayed UNCH at 91.8 cents/lb for 11/6. The AWP for cotton is 68.11 cents/lb. through Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks were 81,932 bales as of 11/06.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 76.48, down 152 points, currently down 70 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.37, down 155 points, currently down 57 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.49, down 151 points, currently down 49 points

