Cotton Weaker at Wednesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are facing weakness on Wednesday, with contracts down 48 to 61 points. The outside markets are supportive factors, with crude oil up $1.44/barrel and the US dollar index 316 points lower.

The Seam reported 1,355 bales of online sales on October 29 at an average price of 68.03 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on October 29 at 82.30 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 4 points to 59.28 cents/lb last Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 72.13, down 61 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 73.8, down 48 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 74.91, down 48 points

