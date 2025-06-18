Cotton Weaker on Tuesday

Cotton prices are down 5 to 37 points across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil is back up $2.04/barrel, as futures are adding risk premium back I President Trumps is calling for an unconditional surrender. The US dollar index is back up $0.623 to $98.185.

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated that the US cotton crop was 85% planted as of June 15th, lagging the average pace by 5 points. Overall, 19% of the crop was squaring, 2% ahead of normal, with 5% already setting bolls, matching the average. Condition ratings saw a one point drop in the good to excellent categories, at 48%. The Brugler500 index was up four points to 328 on a smaller very poor part of the crop. Ratings in TX were up 8 points, with GA listed as steady. Other notable states were TN (+39), NC (+22), and MS (+11).

The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points on 6/13 at 77.80. ICE cotton stocks steady on June 16, with a certified stocks level of 62,212 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 26 points last Thursday afternoon at 54.02 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.07, down 37 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.25, down 5 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.67, down 35 points

