News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Weaker on Tuesday

March 26, 2025 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures saw some weakness on Tuesday with contracts as much at 28 points lower in the nearbys. The outside factors were supportive, albeit slightly. Crude oil were futures up 9 cents/barrel and the US dollar index $0.081 lower so far on the day.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimate next Monday’s Prospective Planting report to show 9.9 million cotton acres. The range is from 8.8 to 10.5 million acres. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

The Seam showed another 672 bales in online sales on 3/24 at an average price of 54.91 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Monday at 77.50 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on March 21, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. Last week’s update to the USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP), saw an increase of 87 points on Thursday afternoon to 54.63 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 65.14, down 28 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 66.75, down 28 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 68.8, down 13 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.