Cotton Weaker on Thursday’s Midday

Cotton prices are showing 13 to 49 point gains on Thursday at midday. The dollar index is down another 211 points, with crude oil futures back up a nickel/barrel to add support.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 199 bales at an average price of 55.56 cents on Wednesday. ICE cotton stocks were down 1 bale on September 4, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on September 3 at 81.70 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was updated to 56.98 cents/lb for the, up 108 points from the week prior. It will be updated later today.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 69.32, down 49 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.21, down 33 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.48, down 27 points

