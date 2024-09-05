Cotton Weaker on Thursday’s

Cotton futures posted point 24 to 37 point losses on Thursday. The dollar index was down another 276 points, with crude oil futures back up a 12 cents/barrel to add support.

Export Sales data will be updated on Friday morning.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 199 bales at an average price of 55.56 cents on Wednesday. ICE cotton stocks were down 1 bale on September 4, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on September 3 at 81.70 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 69.44, down 37 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.25, down 29 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.51, down 24 points

