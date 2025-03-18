Cotton Weaker at Midday

Cotton futures are down 40 to 58 points at the midday part of the Tuesday session. Crude oil futures are back down $0.72/barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.095 so far on the day.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 1,950 bales sold at an average price of 58.65 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 85 points on 3/17 at 79.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on March 17, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA increased the weekly Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 188 points last Thursday to 53.76 cents/lb.

Commodity Bulletin:

May 25 Cotton is at 66.4, down 58 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 67.84, down 40 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 69.45, down 41 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.