Cotton Weaker at Friday’s Midday

April 26, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with 15 to 29 point losses at Friday’s midday. The outside markets were mixed, with crude oil futures back up 47 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.182 to $99.350 

Export Sales data has cotton bookings for the year totaling 10.859 million RB, which is 4% behind the same time last year. It Is 107% of the USDA export number, and ahead of the 5-year average sales pace of 104%. 

The Seam reported 10,709 cash bales sold online on 4/24, at an average price of 64.3 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 175 points on Thursday at 80.30 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 24 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points on Thursday afternoon to 54.88 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  is at 67.15, down 15 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 69.99, down 18 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 71.00, down 29 points

