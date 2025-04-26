Cotton Weaker at Friday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 15 to 29 point losses at Friday’s midday. The outside markets were mixed, with crude oil futures back up 47 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.182 to $99.350

Export Sales data has cotton bookings for the year totaling 10.859 million RB, which is 4% behind the same time last year. It Is 107% of the USDA export number, and ahead of the 5-year average sales pace of 104%.

The Seam reported 10,709 cash bales sold online on 4/24, at an average price of 64.3 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 175 points on Thursday at 80.30 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 24 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points on Thursday afternoon to 54.88 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 67.15, down 15 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 69.99, down 18 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 71.00, down 29 points

