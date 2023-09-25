Cotton Up Triple Digits

The midday cotton market is trading with triple digit gains of 128 to 198 points. Dec has seen a 210 point range so far.

USDA had 102,824 bales classed during the week, with LA and TX reporting. The season’s total reached 750,911 bales – compared to 804,788 bales at this point last year.

The Cotlook A Index was 45 points weaker to 96.95 cents/lb for 9/22. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 5,552 bales sold at spot this week for an average 81.88 cents. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents, that was up 34 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 26,409 bales on 9/21.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.65, up 174 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.29, up 154 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.73, up 137 points

