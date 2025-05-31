Cotton Turns Higher into Friday’s Close

Cotton futures managed to sneak out front month gains of 20 to 22 points on Friday, as December was down a single point. July was 127 points in the red this week, with December down 87. Crude oil prices were down another $0.21 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.161 higher to $99.370.

Export Sales data showed just 118,658 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on May 22, a 3-week low. Vietnam was the largest buyer of 65,600 RB, with 17,300 RB sold to Bangladesh. New crop was tallied at 13,822 RB. Shipments were back up to 275,379 RB in that week. The top destination was Vietnam at 117,00 RB, with 34,300 RB headed to Pakistan.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders data showed specs adding back 3,180 contracts to their net short position as of May 27 to 43,219 contracts.

The Thursday online sale from The Seam showed 450 bales sold at an average price of 66.34 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on 5/29 at 77.70. ICE cotton stocks were up 1,143 bales via new certifications on May 29 with a certified stocks level of 43,006 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 32 points this week at 53.84 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.06, up 22 points,

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.44, up 20 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.75, down 1 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.