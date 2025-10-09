Cotton Turning Higher On Wednesday After Hitting Contract Lows

Cotton futures are bouncing off of overnight lows with contracts up 15 to 25 points at midday, as December is bouncing from a new contract low. The US dollar index is back up $0.441 to $98.725, with crude oil 92 cents/barrel higher.

The Seam showed 2,777 bales sold on October 7 at an average price of 61.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Tuesday at 76.65 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/7, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 62.02, down 68 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.7, up 24 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.55, up 17 points

