Cotton Turning Higher at Friday’s Midday

October 04, 2025 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Cotton futures are showing gains of 49 to 60 point gains across the front months on Friday, shrugging off overnight weakness. The US dollar index is back down up $0.130 on the day to $97.410, with crude oil taking back some recent weakness, up $0.69/barrel.

The October 2 online auction from The Seam showed 3,071 sales at an average price of 62.46 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 20 points on Thursday to 76.95 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/2, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 62.65, down 50 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 65.69, up 60 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 67.53, up 49 points

