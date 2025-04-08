Cotton Turning Back Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 56 to 77 points in the red so far on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are down 34 cents/barrel, as the US dollar index is back up $0.112 so far on the day.

The addition 50% tariffs on China are set to go into effect tomorrow April 9, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods.

Don’t Miss a Day:

NASS Crop Progress data indicated a total of 4% of the US cotton crop has been planted as of Sunday, lagging the 6% pace from the 5-year average and the 5% from last year.

There were just 539 cash bales sold on The Seam on 4/7 at an average price of 63.34 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 145 points on Monday at 75.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 7, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points last week to 55.22 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 65.43, down 56 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.12, down 77 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.51, down 72 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.