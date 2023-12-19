Cotton Turning Around on Tuesday

Cotton futures are bouncing back by 7 to 16 points so far for Tuesday, but the board is ~40 points off the overnight highs. The nearby cotton market ended the day 28 to 83 points lower, with March only 5 points off the low for the day.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows rain for the TX/LA Gulf, with as much as 4” expected over the coming week. Most cotton areas can expect at least 2”.

The 10/15 Cotlook A Index was 35 points weaker to 90.95 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed the 94,932 cash bales sold during the week averaged 77.27 cents/lb. The AWP for the week was raised 204 points to 65.67 cents and is in effect through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.1, down 83 points, currently up 16 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 79.89, down 80 points, currently up 12 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 80.44, down 73 points, currently up 11 points

