Cotton Turning Around for Tuesday

The front month cotton market is 19 to 109 points higher through the midday portion of Tuesday. Dec contracts were shown with only 1 contract of OI as of the Mondy settle. The Dollar Index was higher on Monday, and is adding to the bounce through Tuesday’s midday.

The Cotlook A Index backed off by 50 points back to 89.80 cents/lb. The AWP was 105 points lower to 64.18 cents/lb. ICE decertified nearly 30k bales for a 58,324 certified stock as of 12/1.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.88, up 120 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.43, up 101 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.83, up 75 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

