Cotton Turned Red for Midday

January 02, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

After trading higher overnight into the day portion, cotton prices have given all of the gains back and are now triple digits in the red.  

The Cotton Growers Acreage Survey for 2024 shows intentions for 10.19 million acres. 

The Seam reported 13,493 bales of cotton was sold online on 12/27 with an average gross price of 74.09 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index for 12/27 was a penny stronger at 90.40 cents/lb. The AWP was 36 points higher for the week at 64.16 cents/lb. 

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 79.91, down 109 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 81.07, down 108 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 81.82, down 101 points

