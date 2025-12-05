Stocks

Cotton Trying to Turn Higher on Friday

December 05, 2025 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton prices are up 22 to 31 points higher on Friday morning. Future posted losses of 30 to 38 points on Thursday, falling from early gains. Crude oil futures were up 76 cents per barrel at $59.71 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.129 high to $98.930. 

Export Sales data for the week ending on October 30 showed just 81,530 RB of upland cotton sold. That was a marketing year low. Shipments in that week were 146,581 RB, which was a 3-week low. 

The 12/3 online auction from The Seam showed 10,758 bales sold at an average price of 59.66 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 15 points on Tuesday at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 3 with the certified stocks level at 19,894 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated this afternoon to 51.28 cents/lb last week, up 51 points from the previous week.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.28, down 38 points, currently unch

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.08, down 38 points, currently up 31 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.23, down 37 points, currently up 26 points

