Cotton Trading with Wednesday Morning Gains

Cotton prices are up 36 to 61 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures were 8 to 25 points higher to close out the Tuesday session. The US dollar index was up $0.323 on the day to $97.735 with crude oil futures $0.51 higher.
Crop Progress data showed a total of 97% of the US cotton crop was setting bolls as of Sunday, with 40% of the crop with bolls opening. Harvest was tallied at 8% complete, 2 points ahead of normal. Texas was the only of the 15 states reported with any harvest progress, at 19%, 6% above the average pace. Cotton conditions were up 3% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index rose 5 points to 349. By state, TX ratings were up 8 points, with GA down 5 points.
The Seam reported 1,368 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 62.83 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points at 77.40 cents on September 8. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/8, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points last Thursday at 54.31 cents/lb.
Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.65, up 8 points,
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.46, up 25 points,
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.37, up 23 points
More news from Barchart
- Should You Buy the Dip in December Corn?
- Big Corn, Soybean Harvests Are Hanging Over Grain Futures Markets
- Can Soybean Prices Recover?
- How Much Lower Will Soybeans Go?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.