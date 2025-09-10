Cotton Trading with Wednesday Morning Gains

Cotton prices are up 36 to 61 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures were 8 to 25 points higher to close out the Tuesday session. The US dollar index was up $0.323 on the day to $97.735 with crude oil futures $0.51 higher.

Crop Progress data showed a total of 97% of the US cotton crop was setting bolls as of Sunday, with 40% of the crop with bolls opening. Harvest was tallied at 8% complete, 2 points ahead of normal. Texas was the only of the 15 states reported with any harvest progress, at 19%, 6% above the average pace. Cotton conditions were up 3% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index rose 5 points to 349. By state, TX ratings were up 8 points, with GA down 5 points.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam reported 1,368 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 62.83 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points at 77.40 cents on September 8. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/8, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points last Thursday at 54.31 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.65, up 8 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.46, up 25 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.37, up 23 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.