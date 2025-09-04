Cotton Trading with Slight Gains at Midday

Cotton futures are 3 points higher across the front months so far on Thursday. The outside markets are pressure factors mixed, as the US dollar index is up $0.277 on the day to $98.360 and crude oil futures $0.34 lower.

The Seam reported 730 bales sold on Wednesday at an average price of 58.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points at 77.50 cents on September 3. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/3, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 59 points last week at 54.94 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 64.76, up 3 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.24, up 3 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.09, up 3 points

