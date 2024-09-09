Cotton Trading with Monday Morning Gains

Cotton prices are posting Monday morning gains of 24 to 44 points. Futures closed with contracts down 149 to 156 points across the front months on Friday. The dollar index was back up 71 points, with crude oil futures back down $1.04/barrel to add pressure.

Export Sales data showed a high in the first month of the marketing year at 207,512 RB in 2024/25 cotton business. Export shipments were at 164,147 RB, buck up from the previous week. Export commitments for shipped and unshipped 2024/25 cotton sales are now at 4.648 million RB, down 12% from last year. That is 41% of the USDA export forecast and behind the 52% average pace.

The large money manager spec funds in cotton futures and options trimmed their net short by 2,643 contracts to 42,665 contracts by Tuesday September 3.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 1,475 bales at an average price of 65.41 cents on Thursday. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 5, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 65 points on September 5 at 81.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 29 points from the week prior on Thursday to 57.27 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 67.88, down 156 points, currently up 30 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 69.69, down 156 points, currently up 31 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 71.02, down 149 points, currently up 28 points

