Cotton Trading with Monday AM Gains

Cotton price action is up 8 to 22 points so far on Monday morning. Futures were taking back some of the week’s losses on Friday, as contracts closed with gains of 15 to 21 points on the session. December still fell back 110 points last week. The US dollar index was back down up $0.130 on the day to $97.410, with crude oil taking back some recent weakness, up $0.21/barrel.

The October 2 online auction from The Seam showed 3,071 sales at an average price of 62.46 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 20 points on Thursday to 76.95 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/2, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 62.86, up 21 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.3, up 21 points, currently up 11 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 67.19, up 15 points currently up 10 points

