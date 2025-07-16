Cotton Trading with Modestly Mixed Action Early on Wednesday

Cotton Prices are trading mixed on Wednesday morning, with contracts within 5 points of unchanged. Futures popped higher on Tuesday, with contracts closing up 40 to 80 points. Crude oil was down $0.26/barrel at $66.72, with the US dollar index $0.572 higher to $98.335.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed condition ratings up 2% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was up 3 points to 339. Ratings in TX were up 5 points, with GA down 13 points.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Cotlook A Index was down 15 points on 7/10 at 78.05. ICE cotton stocks were down 275 bales on July 14 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 34,234 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 63 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.71 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.21, up 80 points, currently up 5 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.59, up 47 points, currently down 4 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.84, up 44 points, currently down 3 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.