Cotton Trading with Midday Gains on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with 40 to 95 point gains across most contracts at Tuesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are back up $1.82/barrel, with the US dollar index collapsing $0.556 to $98.600.

NASS pegged the US cotton crop at 11% planted as of 4/20, now in line with the 5-year average pace. Texas planting was pegged at 16%, on par with the normal pace, with GA at 3% complete (vs. 4% on average).

The Seam reported 1,838 cash bales sold online on 4/21, at an average price of 61.08 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 35 points on Friday at 77.60 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 21 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 33 points last Thursday to 53.43 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 66.72, up 95 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 67.25, up 43 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.7, up 40 points

