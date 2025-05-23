Cotton Trading Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are posting Thursday losses of 40 to 55 points so far at midday, with some outside pressure a factor. Crude oil prices are down 37 cents so far on the day, with the US dollar index up $0.470 to $99.905.

Export Sales data indicated a total of 141,428 RB of cotton sold in the week that ended on May 15. That was a 5-week high, but still 30.31% below the same week last year. Vietnam was the top buyer of 61,800 RB, with 19,400 RB sold to Turkey. Shipments came in at 251,531 RB, the lowest since the end of January. The top destination was Vietnam at 57,300 RB, with 56,600 RB to Pakistan.

The Seam reported 1,311 bales sold on 5/21 at an average price of 72.07 cents. The Cotlook A Index was back up 65 points on Tuesday at 78.25. ICE cotton stocks were steady on May 21, with a certified stocks level of 39,796 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 91 points last week to 53.90 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.65, down 42 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.11, down 54 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.27, down 44 points

